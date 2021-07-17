Duston Williams Sells 15,067 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $562,752.45.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

