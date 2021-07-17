Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 654,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.