Dst Capital Llc Purchases 150,000 Shares of Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) major shareholder Dst Capital Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BSTG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biostage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($874.00) million for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

