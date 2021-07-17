Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

NASDAQ DFH opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

