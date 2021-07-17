Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DMLP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 29,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

