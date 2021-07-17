Dominick Petramale Sells 2,150 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) insider Dominick Petramale sold 2,150 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $42,161.50.

PCSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth $194,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

