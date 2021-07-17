DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DLH by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 8,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725. DLH has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

