DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.74

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 1113049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$486.15 million and a PE ratio of -21.18.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.
