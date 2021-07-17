DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Buys 440,298 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 440,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $1,836,042.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

