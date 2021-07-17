Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,752 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $58,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 184,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

