Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,957 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Choice Hotels International worth $60,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

