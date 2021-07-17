Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,294 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $59,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.