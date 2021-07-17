Didier R. Lamouche Sells 4,368 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Didier R. Lamouche sold 4,368 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $170,483.04.
ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
