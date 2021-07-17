Didier R. Lamouche Sells 4,368 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Didier R. Lamouche sold 4,368 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $170,483.04.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.