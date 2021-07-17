Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $43.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

DRNA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 732,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

