Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.