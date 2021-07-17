DIA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.82 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, DIA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. DIA has a market cap of $47.80 million and $16.82 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00800159 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.