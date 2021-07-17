Devery (EVE) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Devery has a market capitalization of $226,745.44 and approximately $8,506.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

