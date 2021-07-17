Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $88.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

