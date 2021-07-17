Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $238.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.60.

SWK stock opened at $203.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

