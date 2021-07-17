Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $93.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $78.51 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.