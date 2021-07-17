Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $141.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

