Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,438 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $144,646.54.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.
Shares of CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
