Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

