Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

WILLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

