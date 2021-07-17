Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

