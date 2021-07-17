Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

