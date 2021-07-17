Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $21.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek US by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.