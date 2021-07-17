Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $380.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $283.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $374.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.41. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $396.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

