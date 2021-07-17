David Rudow Sells 2,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $156,425.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52.

NCNO stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 15.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

