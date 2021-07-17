David M. Mcguire Sells 2,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

STXB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STXB shares. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.