DATx (DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $847,032.96

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, DATx has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $847,032.96 and approximately $77,120.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00793026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

