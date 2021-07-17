Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00.

DDOG stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. 890,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,490. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

