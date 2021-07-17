Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 299,400 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $28,517,850.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $104.64 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.