Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $2,132.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00799864 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

