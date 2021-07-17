Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 2,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $17,000.00.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.