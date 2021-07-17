DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.87 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $53.87 million and approximately $910,472.00 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.50 or 0.99737425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,500 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,520 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 275,176,500 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,520 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

