Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.19.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher has a 1 year low of $188.07 and a 1 year high of $286.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

