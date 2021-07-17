Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 142,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,272 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

