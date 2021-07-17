Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 200,000 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $248,000.00.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

