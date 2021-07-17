Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €107.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

