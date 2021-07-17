Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 3.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.49. 24,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

