CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

