CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Hits Market Cap of $15.33 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. CYCLUB has a market cap of $15.33 million and $295,581.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00144756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.90 or 1.00179585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

