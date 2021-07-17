CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $695,795.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00380337 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,596.03 or 1.00119575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002313 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

