Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $166.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.20 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $653.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $597.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $667.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 318,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

