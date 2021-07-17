Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) versus Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Custom Truck One Source and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Triton International has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Triton International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 6.67 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.01 Triton International $1.31 billion 2.51 $329.78 million $4.61 10.57

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% Triton International 29.45% 20.92% 4.29%

Summary

Triton International beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

