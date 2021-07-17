Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.