CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

