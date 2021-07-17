CureVac Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CureVac in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CVAC opened at $50.26 on Friday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of -44.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $219,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.