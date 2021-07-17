Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 3.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 436,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,585,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get Cuentas alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cuentas as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.